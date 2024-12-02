Diageo PLC Updates Voting Rights and Shares

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.
Diageo PLC has updated its total voting rights, with 2,225,137,311 shares available for shareholder voting calculations. This update is crucial for investors to assess changes in their shareholdings accurately. Keep an eye on these figures as they can influence voting rights and shareholder decisions.
