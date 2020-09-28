Diageo Plc Issues Trading Statement - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO) said it has made a good start to fiscal 2021, with sequential improvement in its performance across all regions. For the first half of fiscal 2021, the Group continues to expect sequential improvement in organic net sales and operating profit compared to the second half of fiscal 20. Compared to the first half of fiscal 2020, the Group still anticipates lower organic net sales and margin dilution.

"Our US business is performing strongly and ahead of our expectations, reflecting resilient consumer demand and the spirits category continuing to gain share within the total beverage alcohol market. Increased retailer confidence is resulting in some re-stocking in the off-trade channel. The on-trade channel is now open in all states, with some capacity restrictions," said Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive.

