News & Insights

Stocks

Diageo PLC Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

May 22, 2024 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

On May 22, 2024, Diageo PLC announced the buyback of 2,742 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 2,734.89 GBp per share, with the intention to cancel the acquired shares. The transaction was executed through the London Stock Exchange, with Merrill Lynch International acting as the intermediary. This strategic move aligns with instructions issued by Diageo back in October 2023 and endeavors to potentially bolster shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGEAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.