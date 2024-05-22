Diageo PLC Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

On May 22, 2024, Diageo PLC announced the buyback of 2,742 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 2,734.89 GBp per share, with the intention to cancel the acquired shares. The transaction was executed through the London Stock Exchange, with Merrill Lynch International acting as the intermediary. This strategic move aligns with instructions issued by Diageo back in October 2023 and endeavors to potentially bolster shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.