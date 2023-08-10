Diageo plc - ADR (DEO) Declares $2.51 Dividend

Diageo plc - ADR said on August 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $2.51 per share ($5.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.54 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 will receive the payment on October 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $171.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.57%, the lowest has been 1.62%, and the highest has been 5.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEO is 0.35%, a decrease of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 59,013K shares. The put/call ratio of DEO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diageo plc - ADR is 200.84. The forecasts range from a low of 138.60 to a high of $282.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from its latest reported closing price of 171.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diageo plc - ADR is 18,702MM, an increase of 9.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,187K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,874K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 75.11% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,385K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing an increase of 36.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 54.34% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,366K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 0.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,067K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,040K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEO by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Diageo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diageo plc is a multinational alcoholic beverage company, with its headquarters in London, England. It operates from 132 sites around the world. It was the worlds largest distiller before being overtaken by Kweichow Moutai of China in 2017. It is a major distributor of Scotch whisky and other sprits.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.