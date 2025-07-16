Diageo Names Nik Jhangiani As Interim CEO After CEO Debra Crew Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Diageo plc (DEO, DGE.L), a provider of alcoholic beverages, announced Wednesday that Debra Crew has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Board Director with immediate effect, by mutual agreement.

The Board has begun a comprehensive formal search process, which will include consideration of internal and external candidates. Until a permanent appointment is made, Nik Jhangiani, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

Crew has led Diageo as Chief Executive Officer since June 2023, having joined Diageo as a non-executive director in 2019, then serving as President of Diageo North America and subsequently as Group Chief Operating Officer.

Crew was previously Chief Operating Officer of the company from October 2022 to June 2023, and she also served as President, North America and Global Supply, Diageo plc from July 2020 to September 2022.

The company said the guidance for fiscal 2025 and 2026 remains unchanged from what was shared on May 19, 2025 in the third quarter Trading Statement.

