NAIROBI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Diageo Kenya, a unit of Diageo Plc DGE.L, has received regulator approval to buy an extra 14.97% stake in Kenya's East African Breweries EABL.NR, it said on Friday.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.