Diageo H1 Profit Down On Weak Volume; Sees Organic Profit Growth In H2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to parent company's shareholders declined 15 percent to 1.58 billion pounds from last year's 1.87 billion pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 67.6 pence, down from 79.2 pence a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were 69.9 pence, down from 80.2 pence last year. Organic operating profit was down 3.4 percent.

Net sales dropped 5 percent to 6.87 billion pounds from prior year's 7.20 billion pounds. Organic net sales went up 1 percent, despite a significant impact from Travel Retail and on-trade restrictions. North America was up 12.3 percent, offsetting declines in other regions, except for Africa which was broadly flat.

Volume dropped 2 percent.

Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased 2 percent to 27.96 pence per share.

Looking ahead, the company said it is not providing specific guidance due to the ongoing volatility.

However, the company said it expects organic operating profit growth in the second half of fiscal 21 to be ahead of organic net sales growth in all regions due to the weak comparator period, except North America.

