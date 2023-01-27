Diageo gets approval to buy 14.97% stake in Kenya's EABL

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Diageo Kenya, a unit of Diageo Plc DGE.L, has received regulator approval to buy an extra 14.97% stake in Kenya's East African Breweries EABL.NR, it said on Friday.

The stake, representing up to 118.4 million shares at an offer price of 192.00 shillings per share, would push Diageo's shareholding in East African Breweries by a third to 65%, Diageo had said in October when it first announced its intention to buy the extra shares.

