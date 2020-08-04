Diageo full-year organic sales fall more than expected

By region, organic sales in Asia declined the most, falling 16% due to the impact of coronavirus-related closures of alcohol outlets and pubs in India and Thailand, while in China the lack of the key Chinese New Year drinking period hit demand.

The company's Latin America, Africa and Europe and Turkey markets also posted double-digit declines in sales, mainly due to disruptions to supply chain and fewer social drinking occasions due to the pandemic.

North America was the only bright spot, with sales rising 2%, reflecting strong demand for tequilas and ready-to-drink beverages at supermarkets and alcohol stores, the company said.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 presented significant challenges for our business, impacting the full year performance," Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes said in a statement.

The company, which also makes Tanqueray Gin and Smirnoff Vodka as well as a wide range of scotch whiskeys, said it was still unable to provide specific outlook for the year, after abandoning its full-year forecast in April.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

