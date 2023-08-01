Diageo full-year organic net sales beat estimates

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3, details in paragraph 4

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tanqueray gin maker Diageo DGE.L beat full-year sales forecasts on Tuesday as people continued treating themselves to expensive scotch, whisky and tequila despite high prices.

The world's largest spirits maker, which also makes Johnnie Walker whisky, Captain Morgan's rum and Ketel One vodka, said organic net sales rose 6.5% in the year to June 30, marginally beating analyst forecasts for a 6.4% increase, according to a company-provided consensus.

"We drove double-digit organic net sales growth in scotch, tequila, and Guinness, with our premium-plus brands contributing 57% of overall organic net sales growth," Diageo's new CEO Debra Crew said in a statement.

Diageo said its organic net sales increase reflected 7.3 percentage points of price/mix and a decline in organic sales volumes of 0.8%.

