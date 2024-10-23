Diageo Executives Boost Holdings via Dividend Reinvestment

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced that its top executives, including Chairman Javier Ferrán and Non-Executive Director Sir John Manzoni, have received additional ordinary shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan following the final dividend payment on October 17, 2024. These transactions were made on the London Stock Exchange and are disclosed in compliance with UK Market Abuse Regulation. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to reinvest dividends, potentially impacting its stock valuation and investor perception.

