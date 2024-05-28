News & Insights

Diageo Executes Share Buyback; Plans Cancellation

May 28, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced the buyback of 7,113 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2,618.50 to 2,675.00 GBp per share, with a volume weighted average of 2,637.50 GBp, executed on the London Stock Exchange. The company, following its previous instructions from October 2023, plans to cancel the repurchased shares.

