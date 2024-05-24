News & Insights

Diageo Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

May 24, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced the buyback of 3,936 of its own shares on May 24, 2024, from Merrill Lynch International, with the intention to cancel the shares. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 2,682.00 to 2,708.50 GBp, with an average price of 2,698.25 GBp. The company had previously issued instructions for this transaction in October 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

