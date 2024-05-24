Diageo Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced the buyback of 3,936 of its own shares on May 24, 2024, from Merrill Lynch International, with the intention to cancel the shares. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 2,682.00 to 2,708.50 GBp, with an average price of 2,698.25 GBp. The company had previously issued instructions for this transaction in October 2023.

