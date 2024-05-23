Diageo Confirms Share Buyback and Cancellation

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced the buyback of 3,516 of its own shares on May 23, 2024, from Merrill Lynch International, a move that reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 2,707.00 to 2,747.50 GBp, with the intention to cancel them, which could potentially benefit existing shareholders by increasing the value of their holdings. No offer for securities is being made in connection with the announcement.

