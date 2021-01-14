Diageo CFO Kathryn Mikells To Step Down; Names Lavanya Chandrashekar CFO

(RTTNews) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Kathryn Mikells, will leave the company at the end of June 2021 and will return to the US after almost six years in role.

Diageo said it has appointed Lavanya Chandrashekar, who is Chief Financial Officer of Diageo North America and Global Head of Investor Relations, as its Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 July 2021.

Lavanya's appointment will be effective on 1 July 2021 and she will join the Diageo Executive Committee and Board. Lavanya joined Diageo in July 2018 as Chief Financial Officer, Diageo North America.

