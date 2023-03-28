Diageo CEO Menezes to retire after nearly a decade in role

March 28, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters

March 28 (Reuters) - Diageo DGE.L said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Ivan Menezes will retire and leave the British company at the end of June, after nearly a decade at the helm.

Menezes will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Debra Crew, who will also join the board, Diageo said in a statement.

Menezes joined Diageo after the merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc in 1997 and has held a number of senior positions in the business, Diageo said.

