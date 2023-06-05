Diageo CEO Menezes in hospital, Crew takes on interim role

Adds background from Crew's appointment, company statement

June 5 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc DGE.L, the world's biggest spirits company, on Monday said CEO-designate Debra Crew will assume the top role on an interim basis immediately as outgoing boss Ivan Menezes undergoes medical treatment.

Long-time boss Menezes, who was set to retire at the end of this month, is currently in hospital receiving treatment for medical conditions including a stomach ulcer, the company said in a statement.

Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, in March had appointed Crew, 52, to replace Menezes, with her becoming one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

