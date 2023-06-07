News & Insights

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes passes away

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

June 07, 2023 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Diageo DGE.L said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes has passed away following a brief illness.

The announcement comes after the world's biggest spirits company said on Monday that CEO-designate Debra Crew will assume the top role on an interim basis immediately as Menezes underwent medical treatment.

