Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes passes away

June 7 (Reuters) - Diageo DGE.L said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes has passed away following a brief illness.

The announcement comes after the world's biggest spirits company said on Monday that CEO-designate Debra Crew will assume the top role on an interim basis immediately as Menezes underwent medical treatment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

