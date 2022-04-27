Diageo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DEO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $200.59, changing hands as low as $197.61 per share. Diageo plc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEO's low point in its 52 week range is $175.46 per share, with $223.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.32.

