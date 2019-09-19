Diageo Backs FY20 Organic Net Sales Growth View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diageo Plc. (DGE.L, DEO) said it continues to expect fiscal 2020 organic net sales growth to be toward the mid-point of the 4% to 6% range and organic operating profit growing roughly one percentage point ahead of organic net sales. It is consistent with the company's the medium-term target.

For the first half, the company expects organic operating profit growth to be in-line with or slightly behind organic net sales growth. However, it would not be immune from significant changes to global trade policy and continue to monitor this closely.

