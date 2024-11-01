News & Insights

Stocks

Diageo Announces Dividend and Director Shareholdings

November 01, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diageo (DEO) has released an update.

Diageo plc has announced a sterling equivalent of its final dividend at 47.23 pence per share, following shareholder approval at their recent AGM. The company also disclosed changes in director shareholding, including Chairman Javier Ferrán’s purchase of shares and transactions related to the Diageo 2001 Share Incentive Plan. These updates reflect Diageo’s ongoing strategic financial decisions and shareholder engagement.

For further insights into DEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.