Diageo Announces Dividend and Director Shareholdings

Diageo plc has announced a sterling equivalent of its final dividend at 47.23 pence per share, following shareholder approval at their recent AGM. The company also disclosed changes in director shareholding, including Chairman Javier Ferrán’s purchase of shares and transactions related to the Diageo 2001 Share Incentive Plan. These updates reflect Diageo’s ongoing strategic financial decisions and shareholder engagement.

