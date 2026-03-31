Diagens Biotechnology Raises US$101 Million In Hong Kong IPO; Shares More Than Double On Debut

(RTTNews) - Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 02526) made a strong public market debut in Hong Kong, with shares more than doubling on their first day of trading in its initial public offering. The medical imaging AI company is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker 02526.

Diagens priced its IPO at HK$99.00 per share and sold 7,999,200 H-shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$101 million. Investor demand was exceptionally strong- the public offering tranche was oversubscribed 1,073 times. Shares closed at HK$202.60, up 104.65% from the offer price, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately HK$18 billion (US$2.3 billion). Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) acted as the sole sponsor.

Diagens is the first company built on a medical imaging AI foundation model to list on a major international exchange, and the third large-model AI company to go public in Hong Kong this year, following Zhipu AI and MiniMax.

The company's flagship product, AI AutoVision, is designed to address a long-standing bottleneck in chromosome karyotype analysis- a critical step in prenatal diagnosis and IVF treatment. Traditional analysis can take 14 to 30 days and requires highly trained cytogeneticists, who are in short supply in China. Diagens' software reduces turnaround time to just 4 to 7 days, a tenfold improvement. The product has been designated a Class III Innovative Medical Device by China's National Medical Products Administration and is currently in final registration review.

Founder and Executive Director Dr. Song Ning said the company aims to "use the certainty of technology to combat the unknowns of disease," emphasizing Diagens' mission to deliver both social and technological value.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Diagens held a 30.6% share of China's chromosome karyotype analysis market by revenue in 2024- the largest of any provider- surpassing long-dominant imported systems from Zeiss and Leica.

Supporting its product suite is iMedImage which Frost & Sullivan identifies as the world's largest medical imaging foundation model by parameter scale and the first cross-modal model to reach commercial deployment. The model supports 19 imaging modalities and covers more than 90% of clinical imaging scenarios. It also powers the company's iMed MaaS (Model-as-a-Service) platform, enabling hospitals to build specialized AI models using as few as 200 imaging samples- reducing development timelines from years to under 60 days at more than 90% lower cost. Tencent has already integrated iMed MaaS into its intelligent pre-annotation tools.

Shares of Diagens Biotechnology closed their first trading day up more than 100%, marking one of the strongest HongKong biotech debuts of 2026.

2526.HK has traded between a low of HKD 178 and a high of HKD 215. The stock closed today's trading at HKD 198, down 5.53%.

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