Diaceutics Secures £1M UK Grant for Precision Medicine

December 05, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Diaceutics PLC has secured a £1 million grant from the UK Research Institute to enhance its data products and support R&D activities, benefitting precision medicine in Northern Ireland. The funding is part of a larger £34 million investment aimed at boosting the Future Medicines Institute at Queens University Belfast. This initiative strengthens Diaceutics’ collaboration with local institutions, fostering talent and innovation in the region.

