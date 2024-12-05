Diaceutics Secures £1M UK Grant for Precision Medicine

Diaceutics (GB:DXRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Diaceutics PLC has secured a £1 million grant from the UK Research Institute to enhance its data products and support R&D activities, benefitting precision medicine in Northern Ireland. The funding is part of a larger £34 million investment aimed at boosting the Future Medicines Institute at Queens University Belfast. This initiative strengthens Diaceutics’ collaboration with local institutions, fostering talent and innovation in the region.

For further insights into GB:DXRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.