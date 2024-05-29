Diaceutics Schedules 2024 AGM, Shares Annual Report

Diaceutics (GB:DXRX) has released an update.

Diaceutics PLC, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, has announced the distribution of its Annual Report for 2023 and Notice of its upcoming AGM scheduled for 24 June 2024. The documents, detailing the company’s year-end achievements and AGM agenda, are accessible on Diaceutics’ website. Diaceutics is known for providing comprehensive commercialization solutions for precision medicines through its DXRX platform.

