Diaceutics Reports Robust Revenue and Order Book Growth

Diaceutics PLC has reported a 22% growth in revenue for FY 2023, reaching £23.7 million, with recurring revenues now making up 52% of the total. The company also saw a significant 57% increase in its order book, indicating strong future revenue visibility. Solidifying its role as a key partner for pharma and biotech firms in precision medicine commercialization, Diaceutics has a robust balance sheet featuring £16.7 million in cash and continued positive performance momentum into 2024.

