Diaceutics PLC Enhances Employee Share Ownership

Diaceutics PLC, a prominent technology and solutions provider for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, has reported the purchase of company shares by key management personnel under its Share Incentive Plan. The company matched the shares bought by employees, further strengthening their investment in the company’s future. Following these transactions, Diaceutics PLC now has a total of 84,712,668 shares in issue.

