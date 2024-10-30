Diaceutics PLC Boosts Share Incentive Alignment

Diaceutics (GB:DXRX) has released an update.

Diaceutics PLC, a leader in technology solutions for the pharma industry, has announced that its trustees have initiated monthly purchases of shares on behalf of key management figures under its Global Share Incentive Plan. These purchases are matched with an equivalent share award, fostering employee investment in the company’s growth. This strategic move could strengthen employee alignment with shareholder interests and potentially impact Diaceutics’ market performance.

