Diablo Resources to Hold Key Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 04:58 am EDT

Diablo Resources Limited (AU:DBO) has released an update.

Diablo Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key matters including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Greg Smith, and the approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities. The meeting highlights significant topics that could impact shareholder investments and company strategy moving forward.

