Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk's Q4 sales in line with forecasts

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter operating profit that was in line with expectations and said it expects sales this year to rise 5-9% at constant exchange rates.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, said quarterly operating profit fell 6% from a year earlier to 11.18 billion Danish crowns, compared to 11.17 billion expected by analysts.

