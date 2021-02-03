Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk upbeat on sales for 2021

Adds CEO quote, sales numbers

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO gave upbeat sales and profit guidance for 2021 on Wednesday after posting fourth-quarter results in line with expectations.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, said more patients had begun using its diabetes drugs towards the end of 2020, while existing patients had used drugs they had stocked at the beginning of the pandemic.

The company said it expected 2021 sales and operating profit in local currencies to grow 5%-9% and 4%-8%, respectively.

But currency headwinds are expected to impact both sales and profits negatively by 4 to 6 percentage points when reported in Danish crowns, the company said.

Growth was driven by GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates production of insulin.

"The financial results reflect sales growth in both International Operations and North America Operations driven by more patients using our GLP-1 treatments," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard said in a statement.

Operating profit for the October to December period fell 6% from a year earlier to 11.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.81 billion), in line with analysts forecast.

Novo's sales stood at 32.1 billion crowns in the fourth quarter, compared to an average 31.8 billion expected by analysts.

Novo also said its Chief Scientific Officer Mads Krogsgaard would retire at the end of this month and be replaced by Marcus Schindler.

($1 = 6.1773 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

