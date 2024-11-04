News & Insights

Dia Restructures to Focus on Key Markets

November 04, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION (ES:DIA) has released an update.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (Dia) has announced a redundancy plan affecting up to 65 employees at its central offices in Spain as part of its strategy to streamline operations and focus on key markets. This move follows the company’s recent sales of its Clarel, Portugal, and Brazil businesses to concentrate on Spain and Argentina. The plan aims to build a stronger future by concentrating efforts on business units with greater growth potential.

