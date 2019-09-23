DHX Media To Change Its Name; Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DHX Media (DHX.TO, DHXM), a global kids' and family content and brands company, said it will change name to WildBrain. The change also includes a new logo and website. The company's YouTube business has been renamed WildBrain Spark. DHX Media also plans to change its ticker on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to, WILD.

For the fourth-quarter, net loss per share was C$0.47 compared to a loss of C$0.16 per share, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of C$0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 12 percent year-on-year to C$108.8 million. Analysts expected revenue of C$104.16 million for the quarter.

As part of the company's management and business reorganization, Aaron Ames, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed CFO effective immediately, succeeding Doug Lamb.

