DHT vs. FRO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Transportation - Shipping sector might want to consider either DHT Holdings (DHT) or Frontline (FRO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both DHT Holdings and Frontline are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DHT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.16, while FRO has a forward P/E of 10.06. We also note that DHT has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FRO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01.

Another notable valuation metric for DHT is its P/B ratio of 1.30. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FRO has a P/B of 1.44.

Based on these metrics and many more, DHT holds a Value grade of B, while FRO has a Value grade of D.

Both DHT and FRO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DHT is the superior value option right now.

