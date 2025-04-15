Markets
DHT

DHT To Sell Vessels DHT Lotus, Peony For $103 Mln

April 15, 2025 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT), an independent crude oil tanker company, on Tuesday announced an agreement to sell vessels DHT Lotus and the DHT Peony for a combined price of $103 million.

The vessels are scheduled to be handed over to the new owner in April and July.

After repayment of $15.9 million in debt, the sale will be expected to bring in about $85 million in cash.

The company expects to make profits of $17.5 million in the second quarter and $15.5 million in the third quarter.

Both vessels were built in 2011 at Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. in China.

The vessels were bought in 2017 as part of the purchase of BW Group's VLCC fleet, for an aggregate price of $115.8 million.

In the pre-market trading, DHT is 3.87% lesser at $10.19 on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
DHT

