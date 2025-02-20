DHT Holdings Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.95, changing hands as low as $10.81 per share. DHT Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.6701 per share, with $12.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.96.

