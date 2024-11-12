DHT Holdings Reports Steady Q3 Profits and Dividends

DHT Holdings (DHT) has released an update.
DHT Holdings reported a net profit of $35.2 million for Q3 2024, with shipping revenues reaching $141.1 million, amidst a challenging economic backdrop influenced by Chinese economic conditions and OPEC+ strategies. The company declared a consistent cash dividend of $0.22 per share, maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns. Additionally, DHT Holdings secured a lucrative time charter contract for the DHT Lion at $55,000 per day, reflecting strategic operational moves.
For further insights into DHT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.