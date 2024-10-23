DHT Holdings price target lowered to $11 from $13 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on DHT Holdings (DHT) to $11 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm says that for the better part of the past four years, most shipping segments have been strong, following a multi-year period of weakness. Growing demand and limited supply account for much of the strength, which has been augmented by longer ton-miles from Russian sanctions and the effective closure of the Red Sea, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Stifel believes that while these factors show no signs of reversing, and ship supply is “reasonable albeit higher,” it expects the demand drivers, at least in the near term, to be played out. Most shipping segments are headed toward a rate pause, which should drag asset values lower, contends the firm.

