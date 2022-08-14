DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of August to $0.04. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that DHT Holdings' stock price has increased by 44% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

DHT Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. DHT Holdings is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 7.7%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:DHT Historic Dividend August 14th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.10. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 93% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. DHT Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 28% per annum. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think DHT Holdings will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 DHT Holdings analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

