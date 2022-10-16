DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is DHT Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, DHT Holdings had US$482.2m of debt at June 2022, down from US$544.2m a year prior. However, it does have US$106.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$375.6m.

A Look At DHT Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, DHT Holdings had liabilities of US$63.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$454.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$106.6m and US$25.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$385.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

DHT Holdings has a market capitalization of US$1.32b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if DHT Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year DHT Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 17%, to US$319m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While DHT Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$42m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$31m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how DHT Holdings's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

