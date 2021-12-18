DHT Holdings' (NYSE:DHT) investors will be pleased with their notable 71% return over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) share price down 10% in the last month. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 28% in three years isn't amazing.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that DHT Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years DHT Holdings has grown its revenue at 8.3% annually. That's pretty nice growth. The stock is up 9% per year over three years, which isn't bad, but is nothing to write home about. So it's possible that expectations were elevated in the past, muting returns over three years. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:DHT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 18th 2021

This free interactive report on DHT Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for DHT Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was 71%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

DHT Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 0.7% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 12% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for DHT Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.