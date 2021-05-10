DHT Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DHT) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 4.2% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DHT Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DHT Holdings is:

18% = US$206m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

DHT Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, DHT Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to DHT Holdings' exceptional 46% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared DHT Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.7%.

NYSE:DHT Past Earnings Growth May 10th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about DHT Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is DHT Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

DHT Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 60%, meaning the company only retains 40% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, DHT Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 48% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with DHT Holdings' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

