DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -58.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.29, the dividend yield is 15.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHT was $5.29, representing a -40.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.83 and a 17.04% increase over the 52 week low of $4.52.

DHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). DHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports DHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 240.35%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXJ with an decrease of -2.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DHT at 4.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.