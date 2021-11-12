DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -90% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.28, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHT was $6.28, representing a -12.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.19 and a 26.87% increase over the 52 week low of $4.95.

DHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CUK) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). DHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports DHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -113.79%, compared to an industry average of -7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dht Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.