DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.82, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHT was $5.82, representing a -12.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.62 and a 28.76% increase over the 52 week low of $4.52.

DHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). DHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports DHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -95.79%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.