DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHT was $5.95, representing a -31.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.68 and a 31.64% increase over the 52 week low of $4.52.

DHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). DHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports DHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -75.86%, compared to an industry average of 12.4%.

