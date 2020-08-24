DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2020

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 37.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.21, the dividend yield is 30.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHT was $6.21, representing a -29.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.83 and a 30.19% increase over the 52 week low of $4.77.

DHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). DHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports DHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 257.89%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

