DHT Holdings Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $44.12 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $47.07 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.4% to $118.574 million from $147.038 million last year.

DHT Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

