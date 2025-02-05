DHT Holdings, Inc. reports Q4 2024 financial results, outlining operations and future expectations. Full report available online.

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting its operations as an independent crude oil tanker company with a fleet focused on the VLCC segment. With management companies located in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India, DHT emphasizes a commitment to quality operations, customer service, and a prudent capital structure. The company follows a counter-cyclical investment philosophy and maintains a transparent corporate governance framework. The press release also includes forward-looking statements related to future events, cautioning that they are based on current management beliefs and assumptions, and subject to various risks and uncertainties. For detailed risk factors, stakeholders are directed to the Company's annual report filed with the SEC.

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which provides transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company emphasizes its strong operational focus, highlighting quality ships and customer service, which may enhance its reputation in the crude oil tanker market.

DHT's prudent capital structure and counter-cyclical investment philosophy can position the company favorably during business cycles, indicating long-term stability.

The press release emphasizes the uncertainties surrounding the company's future performance, indicating that actual results may differ materially from projections, which may raise concerns among investors.

The lack of specific financial results or highlights in the press release might lead to speculation about the company's financial health, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The reliance on forward-looking statements without any assurance of future results could be perceived as a weakness in transparency, leading to skepticism among stakeholders.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 5, 2025 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





About DHT Holdings, Inc.







DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit



www.dhtankers.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2024.





The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.





Contact:





Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO





Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935





E-mail:



lch@dhtankers.com









