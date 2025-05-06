DHT Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1 2025

DHT Holdings, Inc. reported Q1 2025 financial results, emphasizing operational quality and future growth potential. Full report available online.

DHT Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting its position as an independent crude oil tanker company with a fleet focused on the VLCC segment. The company operates internationally from management centers in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India, emphasizing quality operations, customer service, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy that includes dividends, vessel investments, and share buybacks. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company’s expectations for future performance, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. DHT urges stakeholders to consider these factors and refers them to its Annual Report for a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors. For more information, stakeholders can visit the company’s website or contact the CFO, Laila C. Halvorsen.

Potential Positives

The company emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a prudent capital structure, promoting stability through business cycles.

DHT Holdings highlights a disciplined capital allocation strategy, which includes cash dividends, investments in vessels, and share buybacks, indicating a shareholder-friendly approach.

The press release reaffirms DHT’s dedication to high operational standards and customer service, enhancing its reputation in the market.

Potential Negatives

Financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, are not specified in the press release, raising concerns about transparency and investor confidence.

The disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements emphasizes uncertainty in future results, potentially leading to skepticism among stakeholders about the company's projections.

FAQ

What are the key results for DHT Holdings in Q1 2025?

DHT Holdings announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which are detailed in their full report.

Where can I find DHT's financial report?

The full financial report for Q1 2025 is available here and as an attachment in the press release.

What is DHT Holdings' business focus?

DHT Holdings focuses on independent crude oil tanker operations, primarily in the VLCC segment, with a global trading fleet.

How does DHT ensure corporate governance?

DHT maintains a transparent corporate structure that emphasizes integrity and high standards of corporate governance.

Who can I contact for more information about DHT's financial results?

You can contact Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO, at +1 441 295 1422 or via email at lch@dhtankers.com.

$DHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $DHT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 6, 2025 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





About DHT Holdings, Inc.







DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit



www.dhtankers.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2025.





The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.





Contact:





Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO





Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935





E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com







