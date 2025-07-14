DHT Holdings, Inc. Reports Estimated Q2 2025 Time Charter Earnings and Business Update

DHT Holdings reports estimated Q2 2025 earnings of $46,300 per day and updates on time charters and bookings.

Quiver AI Summary

DHT Holdings, Inc. provided a business update for the second quarter of 2025, estimating time charter equivalent earnings of $46,300 per day for its fleet. This includes $48,700 per day for VLCCs operating in the spot market and $42,800 per day for those on time charter, based on 2,003 revenue days. For the third quarter, 53% of available spot days have been booked at an average rate of $40,100 per day, with combined bookings averaging $40,300 per day. The company also entered a one-year time charter for the DHT Bauhinia at $41,500 per day. DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company with a focus on quality operations and disciplined capital allocation. The press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations, but these are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

For Q2 2025, DHT Holdings reported strong time charter equivalent earnings of $46,300 per day, reflecting healthy fleet performance.

The company secured a one-year time charter contract for the DHT Bauhinia at a rate of $41,500 per day, enhancing revenue stability.

In the third quarter of 2025, 73% of available revenue days have been booked at an average rate of $40,300 per day, indicating solid demand for their fleet.

Potential Negatives

The estimated time charter equivalent earnings for the second quarter show a decline compared to previous quarters, which may reflect weakening demand or operational challenges.

The average rate booked for spot days in the third quarter is significantly lower than the second quarter, indicating potential revenue pressure moving forward.

Only 53% of available spot days have been booked in the third quarter, which may suggest lower confidence in revenue generation in the immediate term.

FAQ

What are DHT Holdings' estimated earnings for Q2 2025?

DHT Holdings estimates its time charter equivalent earnings at $46,300 per day for Q2 2025.

How many revenue days are projected for DHT's fleet?

The Company projects a total of 2,003 revenue days for its fleet in the second quarter.

What percentage of spot days has DHT booked for Q3 2025?

As of now, 53% of available spot days have been booked for Q3 2025.

What is the average rate for DHT's VLCCs in the spot market?

The average rate for DHT's VLCCs operating in the spot market is estimated at $48,700 per day.

Who can I contact for further information about DHT Holdings?

You can contact Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO, at +1 441 295 1422 or via email at lch@dhtankers.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $DHT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DHT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHT forecast page.

$DHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $13.0 on 04/22/2025

Full Release



HAMILTON, BERMUDA, July 14, 2025 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today provides the following business update:





For the second quarter of 2025, the Company estimates time charter equivalent earnings for its fleet at $46,300 per day, comprising of $48,700 per day for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market and $42,800 per day for the Company’s VLCCs on time charter. The estimated time charter equivalent earnings are based on 2,003 revenue days for the second quarter, of which 1,193 days are spot days.





Thus far in the third quarter of 2025, 53% of the available spot days have been booked at an average rate of $40,100 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis. 73% of the available revenue days, spot and time-charter days combined, have been booked at an average rate of $40,300 per day.





In May 2025, the Company entered into a one-year time charter contract for DHT Bauhinia, built 2007, with a global energy company. The time charter contract has a rate of $41,500 per day. DHT Bauhinia was delivered into the time charter contract at the end of May 2025.







About DHT Holdings, Inc.







DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit



www.dhtankers.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2025.





The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.







Contact:







Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO





Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935





E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.